Watch: Flash floods sweep away cars in Turkish resort of Bodrum

At least seven cars have been swept away in floods in Turkey.

The rushing waters swept through the Aegean holiday resort of Bodrum yesterday, local broadcaster Mugla TV reported.

floods take over Turkey’s charming Bodrum pic.twitter.com/U37mGgt6ec— Hatice ‘Deniz’ AVCI | #LIVE (@HaticeDenizAVCI) November 29, 2018

Footage obtained by Mugla TV showed flood waters washing cars away as rescuers brought stranded residents to safety.

Reports say that hail and heavy rains left the town underwater, turning streets into lakes and stranding drivers and pedestrians.

Vehicles swept away by fast-moving flash flood raging in the Turkish resort town of Bodrum on the Aegean Sea. https://t.co/yZuFuo1kJn pic.twitter.com/EpFMCzcc1x— ABC News (@ABC) November 30, 2018

Firefighters and emergency response teams have been working to drain water from homes and businesses.

