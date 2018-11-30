NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Watch: Flash floods sweep away cars in Turkish resort of Bodrum

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 09:42 AM

At least seven cars have been swept away in floods in Turkey.

The rushing waters swept through the Aegean holiday resort of Bodrum yesterday, local broadcaster Mugla TV reported.

Footage obtained by Mugla TV showed flood waters washing cars away as rescuers brought stranded residents to safety.

Reports say that hail and heavy rains left the town underwater, turning streets into lakes and stranding drivers and pedestrians.

Firefighters and emergency response teams have been working to drain water from homes and businesses.

- Digital Desk


