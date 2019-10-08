News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Watch: Firefighters evacuate residents as burst water main floods London street

Watch: Firefighters evacuate residents as burst water main floods London street
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 11:19 AM

Residents had to be evacuated from their homes after a burst pipe flooded a north London street.

Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters were called to assist with the incident in Queens Drive, Finsbury Park.

Video footage posted online this morning showed roads submerged in ankle-deep water.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said the flooding had affected a 500 square metre area and that people were being evacuated from their properties.

Thames Water said one of its large water mains had burst and that specialist engineers had been called to the scene to stop the flow.

A spokesman for the company said that, due to the “complexity of the work”, it could take until midday to resolve the issue.

London Fire Brigade said crews were called to the scene at the junction of Queens Drive and Princess Crescent at 7.47am.

Abi Glover, 27, who lives in a first-floor flat at St John’s Court in Queens Drive, told the PA news agency that the ground-floor properties in her building were “completely flooded”.

She said: “The water started at 7.40am and it has not stopped. Everyone has been wading out with no shoes on.

“The police had a go at me for leaving, but I am in a flooded building.

“It’s like a river out there, I think that’s why police had a go at me – because the current is so strong.”

Steve Stubbs, who lives in Queens Drive, told PA: “My water didn’t work when I went to grab a drink of water so I asked my housemates whether they had any issues – one of housemates left moments before it happened, it seemed.

“Then I checked Twitter and saw one tweet about a flood on Queens Drive. I thought ‘Oh, that’s where we are’. I opened the balcony door and saw this river flowing down the road.

READ MORE

British government debt set to rocket in event of no-deal Brexit, think tank warns

“The school looks OK as it’s on slightly higher ground, but residents around the area on ground floors are having issues, I think.

“We are dry up on the fourth floor.”

Firefighters in a flooded street in Finsbury Park, north London, after a pipe burst on Tuesday morning (@thegingervegan/PA)
Firefighters in a flooded street in Finsbury Park, north London, after a pipe burst on Tuesday morning (@thegingervegan/PA)

Karim Traboulsi, also from Queens Drive, told PA that he was woken up by the noise of the water.

He said: “My first thought was ‘I probably won’t be able to make it to work’.

“Now we’re a bit worried about our elderly neighbour in the basement flat.

“(Water) isn’t yet coming through, but it’s leaking into the front garden, but hasn’t made it to the stairs or the building foundations. The water level is not rising, as far as I can tell, but it’s still flowing very quick.”

Mr Traboulsi said firefighters were in the street talking to residents outside.

He added: “I’ve seen some people trying to brace the water but it seems the fire department personnel are advising them against it but not stopping them per se.”

Footage taken of Queens Drive showed fast-moving water flowing down the street, with cars still parked on the road.

A Thames Water spokesman said: “We’re sorry to any customers affected by our burst main this morning. We’ve sent our specialist engineers to the scene as a top priority, and they will be working hard to get everything back to normal as soon as possible.”

The company said the burst main was causing the following areas to experience low water pressure or a loss of supply: Highbury, Highbury Fields, Canonbury, Kings Cross, Islington, Pentonville, De Beauvoir Town, Hoxton, Camden, Holloway, and parts of Barnsbury and Tufnell Park.

More on this topic

Cabinet considering 'quick' payments of €5k in flood relief schemeCabinet considering 'quick' payments of €5k in flood relief scheme

Latest: See the extent of the floods in Cork as the ESB restores power to another 13,000 customersLatest: See the extent of the floods in Cork as the ESB restores power to another 13,000 customers

burst water mainFinsbury ParkLondon Fire BrigadeQueen's DriveTOPIC: Floods

More in this Section

Three share Nobel Prize for Physics for probing ‘Earth’s place in the cosmos’Three share Nobel Prize for Physics for probing ‘Earth’s place in the cosmos’

Tusk calls for end to 'blame game' as Downing Street accuses EU of making it impossible to leave with a dealTusk calls for end to 'blame game' as Downing Street accuses EU of making it impossible to leave with a deal

France honours victims of knife attack at Paris police headquartersFrance honours victims of knife attack at Paris police headquarters

China’s CCTV shuns NBA games after Houston Rockets manager’s tweet on Hong KongChina’s CCTV shuns NBA games after Houston Rockets manager’s tweet on Hong Kong


Lifestyle

As hibernation season approaches, Hannah Stephenson looks at how gardeners can help creatures bed down for the colder months.How to give wildlife a helping hand with hibernation this winter

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman whose husband can’t accept that their grieving son has met someone new.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband thinks our widowed son has moved on too fast – what should I do?’

The aesthetic qualities of the humble staircase are too often underrated, says Luke Rix-Standing.Flights of fancy: How to make the most of your staircases, without compromising on safety

In her new book, Clodagh Finn looks at the history of Ireland through the lives of the women who shaped it from the Stone Age right up to the present day.A new book looks at the history of Ireland - through the eyes of women

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »