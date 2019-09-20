News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Watch classic rugby matches, dementia patients told

Friday, September 20, 2019 - 12:01 AM

Watching re-runs of classic rugby matches could prove a tonic for older people, NHS England’s director for dementia has said.

Professor Alistair Burns said watching old classics could keep the brains of dementia patients active, stimulate memories and improve their mental health.

His comments come as the opening ceremony and first match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup kicks off on Friday, with nations across the globe competing to win the Webb Ellis Cup.

Watching classic games and reliving tense moments can stimulate powerful emotional memories

Prof Burns said: “For people in old age and those living with dementia, memorable sporting events provide a connection with the past, prompt conversations and improve health.

“Watching classic games and reliving tense moments can stimulate powerful emotional memories which can be revived many years after the events and strengthen brain activity.

“Helping people live well into old age and manage with dementia are key parts of the NHS Long Term Plan and with the NHS diagnosing a record number of older people with dementia this year, it’s vital we all do what we can to keep our brain active and social networks alive.”

There are 850,000 people with dementia in the UK, with numbers set to rise to over a million by 2025.

Some 70% of people in care homes have dementia or severe memory problems.

Sport means a lot to many people in our society and that doesn’t change as we age

Tony Jameson-Allen, co-founder of Sporting Memories, which helps older people recall memories of watching or playing sport,  said: “We’re delighted to see Professor Burns and NHS England covering this topic at the start of another major sporting event.

“As the tournament progresses, we hope families will enjoy watching the game together and take the chance to discuss favourite moments of previous Rugby World Cup tournaments.

“It’s a great chance for generations to get together to discuss the memorable moments global sporting events create.

“We hope it also inspires people to find out more about their local Sporting Memories club, either to attend, or to volunteer.”

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “There will be many rugby fans glued to the TV watching their nations at the World Cup in the coming weeks and we hope the games will hopefully give us all something to be excited about.

“Sport means a lot to many people in our society and that doesn’t change as we age.

“Whether by getting more active, and we certainly recommend walking rugby by the way, or having the opportunity to connect with their community or reconnect with past passions, engaging in sports whether as participant or observer can do people no end of mental and physical good.”

Tamsin Fraser, head of community engagement at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Reminiscence is a really powerful tool, and recalling positive feelings that may otherwise be hidden away can engage a part of the brain that could help to restore personal identity.

“Whether you’re a fan of Wilkinson or Wozniacki, watching classic sporting matches is a great way to relive old memories and make new ones.”

- Press Association

