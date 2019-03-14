Watch: ‘Brief but fierce’ tornado damages houses in Germany

A tornado described by firefighters as “brief but fierce” has damaged about 30 houses in western Germany.
WOW.... Large #Tornado swept today through Roetgen near Aachen, #Germany this afternoon 13th March. Video via @WDR #severeweather #extremeweather pic.twitter.com/gfStpGzc7W— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) March 13, 2019
Dozens of residents were forced to spend the night with friends or at a local hotel after the tornado hit Roetgen, near the border with Belgium.
A video showed the tornado sweeping through the small town.
Authorities said that five people were slightly injured.
- Press Association