Watch: ‘Brief but fierce’ tornado damages houses in Germany

Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 11:58 AM

A tornado described by firefighters as “brief but fierce” has damaged about 30 houses in western Germany.

Dozens of residents were forced to spend the night with friends or at a local hotel after the tornado hit Roetgen, near the border with Belgium.

A video showed the tornado sweeping through the small town.

A twister hits the town of Roetgen in Germany (Tnn/TeleNewsNetwork/dpa via AP)

Authorities said that five people were slightly injured.

- Press Association

