WATCH: Australian Senator criticised for Christchurch attack remarks lashes out at teen after being egged

An Australian senator who has been criticised for his remarks regarding the Christchurch attack has lashed out at a teenager after being egged.

Australian Senator Fraser Anning, who blamed Friday's attack on immigration and "Muslim fanatics," hits a 17-year-old boy who egged him pic.twitter.com/CIqnQpWYtE— BNO News (@BNONews) March 16, 2019

Following the shooting at two mosques in Christchurch which left 49 dead, Senator Fraser Anning wrote on twitter: “The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place.”

A 17-year-old teenager holding a smartphone, broke an egg on Mr Anning's head during a press conference in Melbourne.

Multiple videos show Mr Fanning appearing to respond by hitting the teenager twice.

The 17-year-old is then wrestled to the ground by members of the audience until members of the police arrive.

Content advisory: The following video contains explicit language: