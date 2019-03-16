NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
WATCH: Australian Senator criticised for Christchurch attack remarks lashes out at teen after being egged

Saturday, March 16, 2019 - 01:08 PM
By Digital Desk staff

An Australian senator who has been criticised for his remarks regarding the Christchurch attack has lashed out at a teenager after being egged.

Following the shooting at two mosques in Christchurch which left 49 dead, Senator Fraser Anning wrote on twitter: “The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place.”

A 17-year-old teenager holding a smartphone, broke an egg on Mr Anning's head during a press conference in Melbourne.

Multiple videos show Mr Fanning appearing to respond by hitting the teenager twice.

The 17-year-old is then wrestled to the ground by members of the audience until members of the police arrive.

Content advisory: The following video contains explicit language:

Christchurch

