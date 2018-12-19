NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Washington DC sues Facebook over privacy scandal

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 06:12 PM

The attorney general in Washignton DC has filed a lawsuit against Facebook for allowing data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica to improperly access data from as many as 87 million users.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday by Karl Racine, the attorney general for the District of Columbia.

It alleges that Facebook misled users about the security of their data and failed to properly monitor third-party apps.

After the revelations about Cambridge Analytica, congressional hearings were held and Facebook changed what sorts of data it lets outside developers access.

It was revealed this week that Facebook’s privacy controls had broken down yet again.

In that case, a software flaw affected nearly seven million users, leading to their photos being exposed to a much wider audience than they had intended.

- Press Association


More in this Section

Three in hospital after London health centre stabbing – police

Brexit a ‘grave danger’ to NHS, British Medical Association warn

Scientists spot regular pattern in Jupiter’s unusual weather

European Commission reaches deal with Italy on budget


Lifestyle

This is why Rachel McAdams wearing a breast pump on a photo shoot is so incredible

How to know when your cold is something more serious

Why Brussels sprouts are for life, not just for Christmas

Emily Blunt says having children can affect your confidence: Is she right?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »