Washington DC council backs curbs on Airbnb and other rental companies

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - 02:53 PM

The Washington city council has voted to impose tight limits on Airbnb and other short-term rental companies.

News outlets report the DC City Council voted unanimously to restrict short-term rentals to primary residences, and limit rentals in which the owner is absent to 90 days per year.

The bill also prohibits property owners from renting out second homes for short periods of time.

Airbnb said residents would lose out financially (Airbnb/PA)

Supporters of the limits say short-term rentals make property more expensive for would-be buyers.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the bill is too restrictive and the council has the votes to override a veto.

Airbnb spokeswoman Crystal Davis said the council was “depriving DC residents of 64 million US dollars in supplemental income annually”.

Airbnb sued the city of Boston in US federal court over a similar measure.

- Press Association


