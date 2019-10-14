News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Warren challenges Biden for top spot in Democratic primary polls

By Greg Murphy
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 05:25 PM

Elizabeth Warren is now neck and neck with Joe Biden in Democratic primary polls, according to RealClearPolitics.

The Massachusetts Senator (26%) is almost tied with Biden (27.8%) in the average of national polls and is leading the field in vital early voting states.

Voters in Iowa and New Hampshire have put Senator Warren ahead of former vice-president Biden in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination by eight and 13 points respectively.

In national polls, Warren's popularity has grown steeply since mid-September and is now one a single percentage point behind Biden.

According to polls by the CBS network, voters view Warren as better able to handle political and personal attacks from President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2020 campaign.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is polling at 15.2% nationally while Iowa and New Hampshire voters place him at 43% and 42% respectively.

TOPIC: US elections 2020

