NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Warrant issued for 'David Schwimmer lookalike' after court no-show

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 12:58 PM

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a "lookalike" of Friends star David Schwimmer after he failed to attend court in the UK.

Abdulah Husseni, 36, of Spencer Road, Slough, had been summonsed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court today accused of theft and fraud.

District Judge Jane Goodwin issued a warrant not backed for bail after Husseni failed to answer his summons.

He had received instructions by post to attend court for 9.30am.

Social media users pointed out the likeness to Schwimmer's character Ross Geller in the popular US sitcom when police in Blackpool posted an image of a man leaving a restaurant on September 20, carrying what appeared to be beer cans.

READ MORE: Fanatical neo-Nazi couple jailed in UK for terrorist group membership

Schwimmer responded by posting a video to his Twitter account that showed him scurrying through a convenience store carrying a tray of beer before looking up furtively at a CCTV camera.

He captioned the video: "Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York.

"To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation."

He added the hashtag #itwasntme to the post.

Husseni is said to have stolen a coat, a phone and a wallet from Mr Basrai's restaurant in Blackpool.


KEYWORDS

CourtDavid SchwimmerAbdulah Husseni

Related Articles

JK Rowling ‘generous but unapproachable’, former personal assistant tells court

Former Wicklow football championship winner awarded €51k for stumbling over hole on path

Murder accused told gardaí that partner's lover introduced knife, court told

Family of boy, 6, killed by van which broke red light tells jailed driver they forgive him

More in this Section

Anti-abortion campaign returns to Scottish court over home terminations

Massive cargo ship runs aground off British beach

Katie Price given January court date after being charged with driving offence

What is happening with Jeremy Corbyn’s no-confidence motion in Theresa May?


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Planning for your financial future

Dive right in for Christmas swim in aid of a good cause

In the frame during a big year for comics

Musical theatre review: Les Miserables

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »