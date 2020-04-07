News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Warning over fake and dangerous Disney Frozen II dolls in UK

Warning over fake and dangerous Disney Frozen II dolls in UK
By Press Association
Tuesday, April 07, 2020 - 01:14 PM

Parents are being warned to check their children’s toys, after fake and dangerous Disney Frozen II dolls were found being sold at a market in England.

Trading Standards officers in the UK seized the toys, which after testing were discovered to contain banned chemical phthalates, which has been linked to asthma, allergies and reproductive problems.

Another toy labelled Aagel Girls doll set was also found to contain the dangerous substance, Warwickshire County Council said.

The Aagel Dolls also contained a dangerous chemical and an easily removable battery (Warwickshire Trading Standards/PA)
The Aagel Dolls also contained a dangerous chemical and an easily removable battery (Warwickshire Trading Standards/PA)

The set also had a battery-operated removable electronic voice box.

The battery itself was only fastened with sticky tape, which could be easily removed by a child who then might swallow it.

Both were being sold at Wellesbourne Market near Stratford-upon-Avon, in the days before the UK's lockdown.

Parents who inadvertently bought the toys are being urged to stop children playing with them and contact Trading Standards by phoning the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.

Neither toy had details of the manufacturer or importer on the packaging – a legal requirement – making it difficult to trace how it entered the UK and where it has been sold.

Meanwhile, county councillor Andy Crump, responsible for community safety, said he was delighted council officers had acted to protect consumers.

READ MORE

UK police fine speeding motorist for driving hundreds of kms for cheaper bread

DisneyFrozenFrozen IIStratford-upon-AvonWarwickshire

More in this Section

US braced for ‘9/11 moment’ as parts of Europe see glimmers of hopeUS braced for ‘9/11 moment’ as parts of Europe see glimmers of hope

80 migrants attempted to cross the Chanel into UK this weekend 80 migrants attempted to cross the Chanel into UK this weekend

23m people in the UK watched the Queen’s coronavirus address23m people in the UK watched the Queen’s coronavirus address

Japan’s PM to declare state of emergencyJapan’s PM to declare state of emergency


Lifestyle

In a new daily feature, Arts editor Des O'Driscoll lists the best things on the box for the evening aheadTuesday's TV highlights: The past revisited

Don’t ask me which week it is at this stage — I wouldn’t be surprised to wake up one of these mornings and discover that it’s Christmas Day,Learner Dad: "I’m an Irish male born before 1990, so tears are not an option"

From DIY face masks to luxurious manicures, these will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.10 at-home beauty treatments to feel like you’re at a spa

Psychologist Dr Meg Arroll tells Liz Connor how to avoid feeling ‘trapped in’ while distancing yourself from others.How to avoid cabin fever while in self-isolation

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »