Warning as wildfires threaten Australian towns

More homes are being threatened by wildfires that have burnt dozens of properties in rural south-east Australia.

Emergency warnings were issued in Victoria for the towns of Dargo and Licola, which are east of the state capital Melbourne, as flames approached homes.

Since last Friday, 38 fires have razed more than 40,000 hectares of forest and farmland across the state, destroying a number of homes and other buildings.

“We have literally got hundreds and hundreds of firefighters working on the ground, doing their absolute best to keep our communities safe,” said Victoria’s emergency management commissioner, Andrew Crisp.

Firefighters in Australia captured this dashcam video of a wildfire-ravaged forest https://t.co/b4qMFnKGEw pic.twitter.com/yk8TMO6Uol— CNN (@CNN) March 4, 2019

The fires were also being fought from the air, with 75 planes and helicopters dumping water.

Victoria often has some of the nation’s most dangerous wildfires.

A month ago, people in the state marked the 10th anniversary of Black Saturday, a day of catastrophic wildfires that killed 173 people and burnt more than 2,000 homes on February 7 2009.

- Press Association