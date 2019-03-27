NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Wanted Briton arrested after ‘trying to flee Australia on jet ski’

Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 07:13 AM

A wanted British man has been arrested by police in Australia accused of trying to flee the country on a jet ski.

Border police were tipped off that a man “possibly armed with a crossbow and carrying additional fuel and supplies” had been seen launching the jet ski from the Cape York peninsula, in the northern-most part of Queensland.

The suspect, a 57-year-old man wanted for alleged drugs offences in Western Australia, was arrested on mudflats just a few miles from Papua New Guinea.

He had travelled nearly 90 miles across the Torres Strait.

The man was arrested a few miles from Papua New Guinea (Australian Federal Police/PA)

Police said the suspect was taken back to Thursday Island, where he was held pending extradition to Western Australia.

Officers from the Australian Border Force (ABF), Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Queensland Police Service (QPS) were involved in the operation.

Jo Crooks, of the ABF, said: “We have the ability to detect a range of border threats, including suspicious movements through the region. Anyone who thinks they can either enter or leave Australia through the region without detection should think again.”

A spokesman for the AFP added: “This arrest sends a strong message to would-be fugitives – our reach across Australia is second to none and we will use all our contacts and relationships to find you and bring you before a court.”

- Press Association

