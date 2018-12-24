NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Wall ‘explodes’ as car crashes into church during service

Monday, December 24, 2018 - 03:58 PM

A car crashed through the wall of a church in the US during a service, injuring six people and shattering stained glass.

Firefighters said the injured at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Columbus, Ohio, were treated for cuts and other injuries.

The Rev Jay Anderson said members were singing a hymn when the car crashed through the wall.

He said the wall “just exploded” and pieces of glass went flying.

The car is towed out of the doorway (Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Mr Anderson said the church was unusually crowded because there was a special Christmas performance, with about 100 people inside.

One woman who was sitting in a pew struck by the car said she slid across the aisle.

The crash left a wide hole in part of the church.

Police did not identify the driver or say whether charges were planned.

- Press Association


