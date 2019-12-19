News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Walking and cycling to work linked to fewer heart attacks

Walking and cycling to work linked to fewer heart attacks
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 12:15 AM

Walking or cycling to work may be good for your bank balance and the environment, and new research suggests it may also be good for the heart.

Commuting by foot or bike has been linked to a decreased incidence of heart attacks in both men and women.

Co-authored by Olympic medal-winning triathlete brothers Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, the research suggests active travel could provide important health benefits.

In areas where walking or cycling to work were more common in 2011, the incidence of heart attacks decreased across the following two years.

This study clearly suggests that exercising on the way to work has the potential to bring nationwide improvements to health and wellbeing

The research, led by the University of Leeds, acknowledged that the big risk factors for heart disease are a lack of exercise, being overweight, smoking and diabetes.

After adjusting for these, researchers found active commuting was linked with additional health benefits in some cases.

For women who walked to work there was an associated 1.7% reduction in heart attacks the following year.

And for men who cycled to work there was also an associated 1.7% reduction in heart attacks the following year.

Published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, the study looked at the 2011 UK Census data, which included 43 million people aged 25 to 74 employed in England.

Co-authors of the research Alistair and Jonny Brownlee (University of Leeds/PA)
Co-authors of the research Alistair and Jonny Brownlee (University of Leeds/PA)

It found that 11.4% were active commuters, with 8.6% walking and 2.8% cycling.

Lead author Professor Chris Gale, consultant cardiologist, from the University of Leeds’ Institute for Cardiovascular and Metabolic Medicine, said: “Whilst we cannot conclusively say that active travel to work lowers the risk of heart attack, the study is indicative of such a relationship.

“Greater efforts by national and local policy makers to improve the uptake of cycling and walking to work are likely to be rewarded by future improvements in population-based health.

“The effect of active commuting is fairly modest when compared with the stronger determinants of cardiovascular health such as smoking, obesity, diabetes and regular exercise.

“However, this study clearly suggests that exercising on the way to work has the potential to bring nationwide improvements to health and wellbeing.”

Upgrading your commute - by swapping the gas pedal for a bike pedal - is a great way to get your heart pumping on a daily basis

People who reported their main mode of transport to work as bicycle or on foot were defined as active commuters.

According to the research, rates of active travel varied between local authorities across England, with as few as 5% of people walking or cycling to work in some authorities, compared with as many as 41.6% in other areas.

Professor Metin Avkiran, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Finding time to exercise can be tricky given our increasingly busy and often sedentary lives.

“But exercising doesn’t have to involve a pricey gym membership or hours spent on a treadmill.

“Upgrading your commute – by swapping the gas pedal for a bike pedal – is a great way to get your heart pumping on a daily basis.

“If that’s not an option, parking a few streets away or getting off the bus a few stops early can help pave the way to a longer, healthier life.”

British Heart FoundationcyclingEuropean Journal of Preventive CardiologyExercisehealthHeartUniversity of LeedsTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

UK residents settle legal claims against Whirlpool following 2016 dryer blazeUK residents settle legal claims against Whirlpool following 2016 dryer blaze

Australia experiences hottest day on recordAustralia experiences hottest day on record

European exoplanet-studying mission launches from South AmericaEuropean exoplanet-studying mission launches from South America

Trump accuses Democrats of 'illegal attempted coup' as US congress prepares for impeachment voteTrump accuses Democrats of 'illegal attempted coup' as US congress prepares for impeachment vote


Lifestyle

Raymond Deane’s operatic version of the Florence Newton witch trial was great drama with a vivid score.Our contributor Cathy Desmond selects her highlights of the year

Our regular contributors select their highlights of the year.Our contributor Philip Watson selects his entertainment highlights of the year

Billie Eilish and Lizzo were among the big breakthrough acts in 2019, while we bade farewell to the likes of Ginger Bakerand Keith Flint, writes Ed PowerA music summary of 2019: Old town roads and Fontaines of youth

I never really had a good relationship with them and I find that they can be rude to my husband and they make subtle jokes about our relationship.Learning Points: 'I’m dreading the tension at family Christmas dinner'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »