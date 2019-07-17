News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Walking 8,900 steps a day could protect against Alzheimer’s, study suggests

Walking 8,900 steps a day could protect against Alzheimer’s, study suggests
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 12:15 AM

Walking just 8,900 steps a day could help protect against cognitive decline and brain tissue loss from Alzheimer’s disease, researchers say.

The study also indicates lowering vascular risk factors, such as smoking, high cholesterol, and obesity, may offer additional protection against Alzheimer’s and delay progression of the devastating disease.

Published in JAMA Neurology, the research sets out that interventional approaches that target both physical activity and vascular risk factors may delay the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

Co-author Reisa Sperling, director of the Centre for Alzheimer’s Research and Treatment, said: “Beneficial effects were seen at even modest levels of physical activity, but were most prominent at around 8,900 steps, which is only slightly less than the 10,000 many of us strive to achieve daily.”

One of the most striking findings from our study was that greater physical activity not only appeared to have positive effects on slowing cognitive decline, but also on slowing the rate of brain tissue loss

The Harvard Ageing Brain Study at Massachusetts General Hospital assessed physical activity in its participants – 182 normal older adults with an average age of 73.4, including those with elevated b-amyloid – a protein associated with Alzheimer’s – who were judged at high-risk of cognitive decline.

They did this through hip-mounted pedometers which counted the number of steps walked during the course of the day.

Researchers found that greater physical activity reduced cognitive declines and grey matter volume loss.

In models adjusting for vascular risk, physical activity remained significant, and lower vascular risk was independently associated with slower cognitive decline and grey matter volume loss.

Jasmeer Chhatwal, of the MGH Department of Neurology, and corresponding author of the study, said: “One of the most striking findings from our study was that greater physical activity not only appeared to have positive effects on slowing cognitive decline, but also on slowing the rate of brain tissue loss over time in normal people who had high levels of amyloid plaque in the brain.”

- Press Association

Alzheimer's diseaseJAMA NeurologyTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Higher iron levels may boost heart health but also ‘increase stroke risk’Higher iron levels may boost heart health but also ‘increase stroke risk’

Menstrual cups safe and effective, scientific review suggestsMenstrual cups safe and effective, scientific review suggests

Drill rapper Unknown T charged with murderDrill rapper Unknown T charged with murder

Trump aide Kellyanne Conway asks reporter ‘what’s your ethnicity?’Trump aide Kellyanne Conway asks reporter ‘what’s your ethnicity?’


Lifestyle

It's hard to build a reputation in gaming, but it can be even harder to keep one.Game Tech: Dragon Quest Builders sequel builds on first outing

Fretting about doing your holiday shop with the summer sales in full swing? Who needs the hassle?Beach babe: Log on, check out and have a stress-free start to your holiday

Tea dunking is not just for cosy winter evenings. Biscuits are handy in the summer months for picnics or to keep you going on long hikes.Michelle Darmody's tricks for perfect home made biscuits

Apply sunscreen throughout the day, says Helen O’CallaghanBurning issue: Children's skin needs added protection from the sun

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »