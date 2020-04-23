News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Wainwright brings his ‘Robe Recitals’ to fans in lockdown

Wainwright brings his ‘Robe Recitals’ to fans in lockdown
Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 07:23 PM

Rufus Wainwright is still working hard in lockdown, despite cancelled tour dates and a delayed album release.

Every morning he takes to his piano at home in Los Angeles for what he has coined his “Robe Recitals” or “Quarantunes”, where he performs a track from his extensive back catalogue, in a dressing gown, on Instagram.

“Even before this pandemic, I would practise every morning in my bathrobe,” smiled Wainwright, speaking before a session earlier this month, adding that the robe was a necessary addition.

“Before I was married and had a child, I would practise naked back in the good old days, hungover and naked at the piano.”

Wainwright’s husband Jorn Weisbrodt films the musician’s daily performances and posts them to Instagram.

The videos include dedications to friends like Marianne Faithfull, who was recently released from the hospital after a coronavirus diagnosis.

View this post on Instagram

Hi everyone! Welcome to Day 37 of #Quarantunes, our #MusicalEverydays #RobeRecitals series. Happy #EarthDay! One of the positive outcomes of our enforced distancing has been seeing a decrease in pollution and a higher urban air quality. It is a shame that took circumstances such as these to bring some of the beauty back to nature. I hope that once this is all over we can come to a happy compromise with Mother Nature so that we all can continue to flourish together and not one at the expense of the other. Today’s song is: Zebulon! This is a very pensive and meditative song. I ask that you give it your full attention, breathe deeply and center yourself. Consider it a break from scrolling social media, make it a moment of reprieve. Stay safe, #StayHome and stay healthy. We’ll see you again tomorrow for our next #SongADay. ❤️🌎

A post shared by Rufus Wainwright (@rufuswainwright) on

They also feature stories about Wainwright’s older songs or the meanings behind the lyrics of unreleased tracks.

The singer says he is relishing the opportunity to practise and “work out some of the kinks in certain songs” and to invite audiences into an intimate space.

“One of the great joys of being a musician is being alone and playing songs and losing touch with reality and time and so forth,” he said. “I get to now go through that experience with an audience of man.”

Wainwright’s ninth album, Unfollow The Rules, has had its release date pushed back to July 10, and the singer says he is very grateful that his fans understand the delay.

“I haven’t made a pop record for over seven years, so we want to do this right,” he said.

In the meantime, the Robe Recitals will continue. On April 24, Wainwright plans to release Alone Time, a single from the forthcoming album which he says is “a perfect title for this day and age”.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Rufus WainwrightTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Scientists discover 19 interstellar asteroids ‘hiding in plain sight’Scientists discover 19 interstellar asteroids ‘hiding in plain sight’

Boris Johnson was ‘a patient like any other’ say nurses lauded for their careBoris Johnson was ‘a patient like any other’ say nurses lauded for their care

UN chief warns that pandemic is becoming a ‘human rights crisis’UN chief warns that pandemic is becoming a ‘human rights crisis’

Virus warnings for Ramadan as some countries ease pandemic shutdownsVirus warnings for Ramadan as some countries ease pandemic shutdowns


Lifestyle

Sorting out all your pandemic problems...Ask Audrey: So, like, do you have any idea where I might get a couple of hippos and a snake?

Eadaoin O’Donoghue is from North Cork and is artist in residence with Corcadorca.A Question of Taste: Eadaoin O’Donoghue

Snoring is often a sign of inflammation in the body and a build-up of mucous. The main inflammatory foods are processed, sugary, and fatty.Natural health: 'I snore long and loudly during the night. Could this be why I nearly always feel tired when I wake up?'

Gardening guru, broadcaster and writer Alan Titchmarsh talks about ageing, making more ‘me’ time and keeping fit in his later years.Alan Titchmarsh at 70: ‘I’m trying to balance my life’

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

  • 14
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 29
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »