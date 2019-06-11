News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Vote date set on contentious Hong Kong extradition law change amid protest calls

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 11:10 AM

The head of Hong Kong’s legislature has set a deadline of June 20 for a vote on contentious changes to the territory’s extradition laws.

The proposed change to the law would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China.

The legislature’s president Andrew Leung said he had accepted 153 out of 238 proposed amendments to the legislation, and there would be 66 hours set aside for debate.

Further demonstrations have been urged (AP)

Hundreds of thousands of people protested on Sunday against the legislation in the largest demonstration in Hong Kong in more than a decade.

The turnout reflected growing apprehension about relations with the Communist Party-ruled mainland.

Police are mobilising thousands of additional officers to keep order amid calls for protesters to begin gathering tonight to oppose the Bill, according to local media.

Some businesses have announced plans to close on Wednesday, with reports claiming that students are planning to boycott classes.

READ MORE

Watergate veteran calls Mueller report ‘road map’ for Trump probe

- Press Association

More on this topic

Glanbia grain manager named president of Irish Seed Trade Association

Kerry joins AMBM, improves its buying power

More than a month's worth of rain in a day leads to travel misery for UK commuters

Dairy farmers seek 1c per litre as co-ops lag price benchmarks

ExtraditionHong KongChina

More in this Section

Paedophile ex-football coach Bob Higgins to be sentenced for abusing teenage players in UK

Bodies recovered as sunken Danube boat raised in Hungary

Dallas crane collapse victim identified as 29-year-old woman

Baseball star back in Boston after Dominican Republic shooting


Lifestyle

How can parents keep their children safe on social media?

Children often misread fear in dogs – making a bite more likely

Making Cents: Guidelines for contract of care at residential homes

Youghal-born solicitor on confronting challenges faced as visually-impaired athlete

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »