NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Volvo to set lower speed limit on new cars

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 01:41 PM

Volvo has said it will limit the top speed of its new cars at 180km/h from next year because “too many people get seriously injured or even killed because of excessive speeding”.

Chief executive Hakan Samuelsson said: “While a speed limitation is not a cure-all, it’s worth doing if we can even save one life.”

He added there are two other major causes of traffic fatalities — intoxication and distraction.

The company cited figures from the US government’s highway safety agency showing that 25% of traffic fatalities in 2017 were caused by speeding.

Volvo Cars is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, but is owned by China’s Geely holding company.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Jason Momoa images flood social media to displace viral Momo hoax

Watch: People were gutted after Brian McFadden fell on Dancing On Ice

Update: Father and uncle of James Bulger lose bid to have his killer’s details made public

Rapper The Game cancels European tour including three Irish gigs


KEYWORDS

Volvospeedmotorscars

More in this Section

Brexit-proofing of agri-food sector stepped up

Police in London hunt two men over stab murder of 17-year-old Jodie Chesney

Algeria’s president announces bid for fifth term amid protests

New Orleans fatal crash suspect told police: ‘I have a drinking problem’


Lifestyle

Want to pimp your front door? 5 tips for using plants to make an entrance

Is a rectangular wand the secret to creating perfect curls? We put the Chopstick Styler to the test

The plants that brave the elements to adapt to their local climate

Why is it that some people love the taste of things others hate?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »