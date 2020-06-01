News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Vladimir Putin sets July 1 date for vote that could keep him in power until 2036

Vladimir Putin sets July 1 date for vote that could keep him in power until 2036
Monday, June 01, 2020 - 03:36 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin says a nationwide vote on constitutional amendments that could allow him to further extend his rule will be held on July 1.

Speaking during a televised meeting Monday with officials, Mr Putin said the pace of Russia’s coronavirus outbreak has slowed down, allowing election officials to safely hold the vote.

If approved, the constitutional amendments would allow Mr Putin to stay in power until 2036 if he chooses.

The Kremlin and St Basil Cathedral (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
The Kremlin and St Basil Cathedral (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

The vote was postponed from April due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials reported to Mr Putin that voters will have a chance to also vote during the six days before July 1 to reduce crowds and increase safety amid the pandemic.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19RussiaVladimir PutinTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Thousands march across London protesting against George Floyd deathThousands march across London protesting against George Floyd death

SpaceX: Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken set foot on the space stationSpaceX: Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken set foot on the space station

Daily 200,000 coronavirus testing capacity target in UK hit a day early, says HancockDaily 200,000 coronavirus testing capacity target in UK hit a day early, says Hancock

Notre Dame forecourt opens to public a year after blaze damaged cathedralNotre Dame forecourt opens to public a year after blaze damaged cathedral


Lifestyle

Shoppers have been stocking up on sexy underwear at home.Lingerie sales are soaring: 7 of the best pieces to buy now

The brand has unveiled a 100-piece ‘digi date night’ range.This fashion brand has launched a collection for virtual dates

The opulent Airbnb listing is in the Art Nouveau style.You can stay in the palatial Barcelona apartment from Killing Eve

Frozen Nutella loaf? Anything with Nutella is fine by us.Frozen Nutella loaf recipe

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »