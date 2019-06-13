News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Vladimir Putin backs new Moldovan strife amid political strife in former Soviet country

Thursday, June 13, 2019 - 11:44 AM

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has strongly backed Moldova's new coalition government, which has been locked in a power struggle with a rival group amid a surge in political tensions in the ex-Soviet nation.

In an interview with the Mir television station in Russia, Mr Putin lashed out at the previous Moldovan government which has refused to cede power to the new authorities creating a political deadlock.

The new coalition government in Moldova includes the pro-Russia party of President Igor Dodon and the pro-Europe Acum group, while the previous authorities are dominated by the Democratic Party, controlled by powerful oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc.

Mr Putin said "we are certainly supporting President Dodon" and his coalition who want to "get rid of those people who have usurped power in Moldova".

READ MORE

India’s west coast braced as Cyclone Vayu approaches

More on this topic

Putin hopes new British PM will ‘turn the page’ on UK-Russia relations

Dozens injured in explosion at Russian TNT manufacturing plant

Beluga whale trained to spy for Russia?

Two Russians among 13 sentenced in Montenegro in coup plot trial

Vladimir PutinMoldovaPresident Igor DodonTOPIC: Russia

More in this Section

White House candidate vows to pursue Donald Trump for ‘obstruction of justice’

White House hopeful vows to overturn Trump ban on transgender troops

Russian police arrest demonstrators at protest against police abuse

‘Evil’ paedophile ex-football coach Bob Higgins jailed for more than 24 years


Lifestyle

How to wear the prairie trend

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »