NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Visa-free travel proposed for UK nationals after Brexit

Friday, February 01, 2019 - 02:01 PM

Proposals that would mean Britons do not require a visa for short visits to the EU after Brexit, even in the event of no deal, are a step closer to being rubber-stamped.

EU ambassadors have agreed that UK citizens coming to the Schengen area for stays of up to 90 days in any 180-day period should be granted visa-free travel.

A statement issued by the Council of the EU said: "Ambassadors mandated the Council Presidency to start negotiations with the European Parliament on this legislative proposal.

"According to EU rules, visa exemption is granted on condition of reciprocity.

"The government of the United Kingdom has stated that it does not intend to require a visa from EU citizens travelling to the UK for short stays.

"In the event that the United Kingdom introduces a visa requirement for nationals of at least one member state in the future, the existing reciprocity mechanism would apply and the three institutions and the member states would commit to act without delay in applying the mechanism."

Meanwhile, the UK Government hit back after a document outlining the proposals described Gibraltar as a "colony of the British crown".

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "It is completely unacceptable to describe Gibraltar in this way.

"Gibraltar is a full part of the UK family. This will not change due to our exit from the EU."


Related Articles

Rees-Mogg questioned over why he attended DUP dinner by local Tories

January car sales down over 12% on 2018 figures

Helen McEntee tells UK 'your own secretaries have admitted' there is no solution to backstop

Stockpiling reaches record high as firms brace for Brexit chaos

More in this Section

Venezuela opposition leader says security forces came to wife’s apartment

Britain to benefit from EU-Japan trade deal for just 57 days

US restaurant owner bans customers wearing Make America Great Again caps

Leopard injures four after rampage in village in India


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: This could get me kicked out off the WhatsApp group, Posh Cork Doctors Who Like a Drink

Inspiring next generation of female talent in the STEM field

Long road to success for Irish film producers with ten Oscar nominations under their belt

Face forward: Growing number of dentists offering Botox and fillers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »