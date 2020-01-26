News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Virus death toll in China rises to 56 with almost 2,000 cases

Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 02:11 AM

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 56 with 1,975 cases reported.

The figures reported on Sunday morning cover the previous 24 hours and mark an increase of 15 deaths and 688 cases.

The government also reported five cases in Hong Kong, two in Macao and three in Taiwan.

Shoppers wearing face masks pay for their groceries at a supermarket in Wuhan (Chinatopix via AP)
Small numbers of cases have been found in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the US, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Australia and Canada.

China’s leader on Saturday called the accelerating spread of a new virus a grave situation, as cities from the outbreak’s epicentre in central China to Hong Kong scrambled to contain the illness.

President Xi Jinping’s remarks, reported by state broadcaster CCTV, came at a meeting of Communist Party leaders convened on Lunar New Year – the country’s biggest holiday whose celebrations have been muted this year – and underlined the government’s urgent, expanding efforts to control the outbreak.

