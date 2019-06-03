NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Virginia Beach gunman’s resignation email had no sign of shooting

Monday, June 03, 2019 - 02:28 PM

The resignation email the Virginia Beach gunman sent hours before the shooting did not contain anything that foreshadowed the upcoming violence that would kill 12 people, an official said.

City communications director Julie Hill says the resignation letter is now part of the investigation and must be cleared by detectives for public release.

Authorities say 12 people were killed and several others wounded when DeWayne Craddock opened fire inside the municipal building on Friday afternoon.

Craddock was an engineer with the city’s utilities department and was killed during a gun battle with police.

Officials have given no indication why 40-year-old Craddock notified a superior of his intention to leave his job.

City manager Dave Hansen says he was an employee “in good standing”.

- Press Association

