News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Virgin Orbit hails test of air-launched satellite booster

Virgin Orbit hails test of air-launched satellite booster
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 10:29 PM

Virgin Galactic’s sister company Virgin Orbit has conducted a drop test of its air-launched satellite booster over California in a key step towards space missions.

The 70ft LauncherOne rocket was released from a Boeing 747 flying 35,000 feet over an Edwards Air Force Base test range in the Mojave Desert.

The purpose of the test was to observe how the rocket detached from the 747’s wing and its freefall to the desert before the first actual orbital launch later this year.

The test did not involve the ignition of the rocket motor.

The test was a step towards space missions (Virgin Orbit/PA)
The test was a step towards space missions (Virgin Orbit/PA)

“The release was extremely smooth, and the rocket fell away nicely,” chief test pilot Kelly Latimer said.

Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said it was “a monumental step forward” for the project. “It’s the capstone to a thorough development programme not just for a rocket, but for our carrier aircraft, our ground support equipment, and all of our flight procedures,” he said.

The California-based company founded by Sir Richard Branson will use the system to launch small satellites — weighing from about 660 to 1,100 pounds — into space.

The 747 — named Cosmic Girl — will fly from multiple locations around the globe, enabling access to orbits that are more difficult to reach from fixed launch sites.

Virgin Orbit recently announced an agreement with ANA Holdings, parent of All Nippon Airways, to bring its service to Japan.

The memorandum of understanding calls for ANA to evaluate its capability to provide ground support, maintenance and possibly aircraft.

Virgin Orbit plans that its initial launch missions will fly out of Mojave Air and Space Port in the California desert.

Other sites may include Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Andersen Air Force Base on Guam, the United Kingdom’s Spaceport Cornwall and the Taranto-Grottaglie Airport in Italy.

Virgin Galactic, meanwhile, is moving personnel from Mojave, where it developed its space tourism rocket plane, to Spaceport America in southern New Mexico in preparation for commercial operations.

Virgin Galactic this week announced a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia and plans to go public.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Storm floods New Orleans as Gulf Coast braces for possible hurricaneStorm floods New Orleans as Gulf Coast braces for possible hurricane

Patience means more prizes for Open hopeful Rory McIlroyPatience means more prizes for Open hopeful Rory McIlroy

Cork's U-20s set up Munster hurling final with Tipperary after win over ClareCork's U-20s set up Munster hurling final with Tipperary after win over Clare

Man arrested after scaling Buckingham Palace’s front gatesMan arrested after scaling Buckingham Palace’s front gates

CaliforniaSpaceVirgin

More in this Section

Storm floods New Orleans as Gulf Coast braces for possible hurricaneStorm floods New Orleans as Gulf Coast braces for possible hurricane

Man arrested after scaling Buckingham Palace’s front gatesMan arrested after scaling Buckingham Palace’s front gates

Footballer Daniel Sturridge’s joy as his stolen dog is returnedFootballer Daniel Sturridge’s joy as his stolen dog is returned

Fossilised skulls provide earliest known evidence of Homo sapiens in EurasiaFossilised skulls provide earliest known evidence of Homo sapiens in Eurasia


Lifestyle

Kinde provides a supportive digital community for managing issues like anxiety and depression, says Liz Connor.A new social media platform has launched for people who want to talk about their mental health

The parkland setting of Russborough will be the setting for what promises to be a fun day out on July 28, says Peter Dowdall.Gardening: It's show time for all ages at Russborough

Product designer Brian Tyrell talks with Aileen Lee.‘Trends can be cool and interesting,' says product designer Brian Tyrell

Her new brand Haus Laboratories will be available on Amazon in September.6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »