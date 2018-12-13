NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Virgin Galactic aims to reach space with tourism rocket

Thursday, December 13, 2018 - 09:19 AM

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic is preparing to take the long-awaited step of trying to fly its tourism rocket ship to the edge of space.

Virgin Space Ship Unity is undergoing final checks in preparation for a test flight from Mojave, California, that could take it far higher than before and a big step closer to turning the dream of commercial space tourism into reality.

“It’s a day that we’ve been waiting for for a long time,” chief executive George Whitesides told reporters at the Virgin Galactic facilities at Mojave Air and Space Port.

Mr Whitesides said VSS Unity – also known as SpaceShipTwo – would try to fly higher than 50 miles, which Virgin Galactic considers the boundary of space because it is used by the US Air Force and other US agencies.

Test pilots Mark “Forger” Stucky and Rick “CJ” Sturckow are scheduled to be at the controls.

Virgin Galactic officials emphasised that it would be a test flight and there could be an array of reasons why it could end short of its goal or be aborted altogether.

“Risk is a valuable part of forward progress and intrinsic in risk is sometimes you have good days and sometimes you have bad days,” Mr Whitesides said. “I think we can authentically say that we’re obviously hoping for a good day tomorrow but the risk of a not good day is still possible.”

Reaching the threshold of space would demonstrate significant progress towards the start of commercial flights that were promised more than a decade ago.

Virgin Galactic’s development of its spaceship took longer than expected and endured a setback when the first experimental craft broke apart during a 2014 test flight, killing the co-pilot.

More than 600 people have committed up to $250,000 for rides in the six-passenger rocket, which is about the size of an executive jet.

They have been waiting years to feel the kick of the rocket’s ignition, a near-vertical high-speed ascent into the blackness of space and several minutes of weightlessness with a view of the Earth far below.

The spaceship is not launched from the ground but is carried beneath a special plane to an altitude near 50,000feet. It then detaches from the plane, ignites its rocket engine and climbs.

The rocket is shut down and the craft coasts to the top of its climb — and then begins a descent slowed and stabilised by unique “feathering” technology.

The twin tails temporarily rotate upward to increase drag, then return to a normal flying configuration before the craft glides to a landing on a runway.

The project began in 2004 when Sir Richard announced the founding of Virgin Galactic in the days after the flights of SpaceShipOne, the first privately financed manned spacecraft that made three flights into space.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Virgin galactic

Related Articles

You may not even need a telescope to see Comet 46P/Wirtanen in the night sky this month

Asteroid photos ‘show no sign of smooth area for spacecraft landing’

Space station crew on spacewalk to inspect mysterious hole

Geminids meteor shower: an astrophysicist on what to look out for

More in this Section

'Prime Minister must change course': Opposition react to Theresa May's confidence victory

Melania Trump arrives in style at military base in Osprey aircraft

US school moves to protect student who is bullied because his name is Trump

What next for Theresa May after seeing off bid to replace her as Tory leader?


Lifestyle

What parents can learn from Mary Poppins

Unmasking Limerick's newest masked rapper

How to stop tensions boiling over this festive season

Decorating your house for Christmas? Here's some advice from three Irish interior designers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

    • 1
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »