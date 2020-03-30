News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Vincent van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum in overnight raid

Vincent van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum in overnight raid
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 02:52 PM

A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight raid on a museum that was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, police and the museum said.

The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam said that “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884” by the Dutch master was taken in the early hours of Monday.

By early afternoon, all that could be seen from the outside of the museum was a large white panel covering a door in the building’s glass facade.

Police have launched an investigation (Peter Dejong/AP)
Police have launched an investigation (Peter Dejong/AP)

Museum general director Evert van Os said the institution that houses the collection of American couple William and Anna Singer is “angry, shocked, sad” at the theft of the painting.

The value of the work, which was on loan from the Groninger Museum in the northern Dutch city of Groningen, was not immediately known.

Police are investigating the theft.

“I’m shocked and unbelievably annoyed that this has happened,” said Singer Laren museum director Jan Rudolph de Lorm.

“This beautiful and moving painting by one of our greatest artists stolen – removed from the community,” he added.

“It is very bad for the Groninger Museum, it is very bad for the Singer, but it is terrible for us all because art exists to be seen and shared by us, the community, to enjoy to draw inspiration from and to draw comfort from, especially in these difficult times.”

Police said in a statement that the thief or thieves smashed a glass door to get into the museum. That set off an alarm that sent officers rushing to the museum but by the time they got there the painting was gone.

A team including forensics and art theft experts was studying video footage and questioning neighbours.

Before the closure, the museum was hosting an exhibition titled “Mirror of the Soul” with works by artists ranging from Jan Toorop to Piet Mondrian, in cooperation with Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum.

The Singer Laren’s collection has a focus on modernism such as neo-impressionism, pointillism, expressionism and cubism.

It is not the first high profile theft from the museum.

In 2007, thieves stole seven works from its sculpture garden, including a bronze cast of “The Thinker” by Auguste Rodin. The famous sculpture was recovered a few days later, missing a leg.

NetherlandsSinger MuseumVincent Van GoghTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Trump extends coronavirus shutdown as US death toll hits 2,400Trump extends coronavirus shutdown as US death toll hits 2,400

Jack Grealish mystery after Range Rover crashes into parked cars during lockdownJack Grealish mystery after Range Rover crashes into parked cars during lockdown

Donald Trump refuses to pay security bill for Harry and MeghanDonald Trump refuses to pay security bill for Harry and Meghan

Coronavirus pandemic not keeping Swedish residents at homeCoronavirus pandemic not keeping Swedish residents at home


Lifestyle

My travelling days are numbered. Just a few weeks ago, I was viewing a staycation in Ireland as a coronavirus consolation prize.Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: Stay put for love of travel

Count your blessings, put some tunes on and move your body – brightly coloured Lycra optional.Mr Motivator’s 6 steps for staying mentally and physically strong in lockdown

Whether you’re self-isolating or working from home, here are 10 gardening jobs to focus on during lunch.10 gardening jobs to get done in your lunch hour

Liz Connor tries the Hollywood actor’s body sculpting fitness app that he says helps him stay in shape.How hard are Chris Hemsworth’s home workouts?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »