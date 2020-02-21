News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Vigils held in cities across Germany for victims of racist killer

Friday, February 21, 2020 - 08:50 AM

Thousands have gathered in cities across Germany to hold vigils for the victims of a racially motivated shooting, amid growing calls for authorities to crack down on far-right extremism.

A 43-year-old German man shot dead nine people of immigrant background in the Frankfurt suburb of Hanau on Wednesday before killing his mother and himself.

The man, identified as Tobias Rathjen, left a number of rambling texts and videos espousing racist views and claiming to have been under surveillance since birth.

The attack came amid mounting concern about far-right extremism reflected in earlier attacks and the rise of the anti-migrant party Alternative for Germany, or AfD.

People hold hands as they form a human chain, during a vigil for victims of the shooting in the central German town Hanau, at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin (Markus Schreiber/AP)
A top official in the centre-left Social Democrats, a junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s governing coalition, accused AfD of providing ideological fodder to people like the Hanau gunman.

“One person carried out the shooting in Hanau, that’s what it looks like, but there were many that supplied him with ammunition and AfD definitely belongs to them,” Lars Klingbeil told public broadcaster ARD on Friday.

Parts of AfD are already under close scrutiny from Germany’s domestic intelligence agency.

The party has rejected all responsibility for far-right attacks, including the anti-Semitic attack on a synagogue and the killing of a regional politician last year.

