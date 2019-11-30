News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Vietnam receives last remains of 39 trafficking victims

Vietnam receives last remains of 39 trafficking victims
By Press Association
Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 07:34 AM

The last remains of the 39 Vietnamese people who died while being smuggled in a lorry to the UK have been repatriated to their home country.

Sixteen bodies and seven urns arrived at Hanoi Airport from London.

They were loaded into ambulances to be returned to their hometowns in several provinces in northern and central Vietnam, where relatives were preparing to receive them later.

The bodies were found on October 23 in Grays, Essex. Police said the victims were aged between 15 and 44. While no cause of death has been officially established, the circumstances suggested asphyxiation.

Coffins arrive at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi (Lam Khanh/VNA via AP)
Coffins arrive at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi (Lam Khanh/VNA via AP)

The 31 men and eight women are believed to have paid human traffickers for their transit into England. Several suspects have been arrested in the UK and Vietnam.

An initial batch of 16 bodies were handed over to their families on Wednesday, and funerals held the following day.

The impoverished villages the victims hailed from have largely been left out of the economic development that has turned urban centres like Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi into boom towns, sending many on a risky journey looking for a better life abroad.

More on this topic

Armagh lorry driver pleads guilty to assisting in illegal immigration of 39 migrantsArmagh lorry driver pleads guilty to assisting in illegal immigration of 39 migrants

Armagh lorry driver accused over deaths of 39 migrants admits illegal immigration chargeArmagh lorry driver accused over deaths of 39 migrants admits illegal immigration charge

Man, 23, charged in probe into lorry container migrant deathsMan, 23, charged in probe into lorry container migrant deaths

Migrants found on ship to Rosslare have left direct provision centre in DublinMigrants found on ship to Rosslare have left direct provision centre in Dublin

ContainerTraffickingVietnamTOPIC: Human trafficking

More in this Section

London Bridge killer was ‘ex-prisoner released with electronic tag’London Bridge killer was ‘ex-prisoner released with electronic tag’

Track workers in near miss with 125mph trainTrack workers in near miss with 125mph train

In Pictures: Terror attack rocks LondonIn Pictures: Terror attack rocks London

Three children injured in Hague stabbingThree children injured in Hague stabbing


Lifestyle

One of the other big deaths this week was Clive James, and while we haven’t been able to find any Leeside branches in his family tree, some might remember his visit to the Everyman in 2006 as part of a tour around his memoir, North Face of Soho.Scene and Heard: Clive James and Jonathan Miller pass away

Dermot Bannon: “There is a hunger for architecture that I have never experienced before.”Despite housing crisis there's a hunger for architecture like never before

Hannah Stephenson shares the secrets of success after attending a masterclass with a top floral school.How to make your own sustainable festive wreath for Christmas

Let’s start this week with a couple of questions. What is the world’s best-value wine? And what is the world’s best-value fine wine for long ageing?Leslie Williams: Sherry, the world’s best-value wine

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »