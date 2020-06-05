Video shows US police officers pushing protester, 75, leaving him in hospital

A 75-year-old man is in hospital with a head injury after being shoved by police officers there.

The Mayor of Buffalo, Byron Brown, said last night that he was in a serious condition.

According to the New York Times, two officers have been suspended without pay after a video released by WBFO, a local radio station in the city, showed them shoving the protester.

The footage shows the man approaching police officers during a George Floyd death protest.

He is seen to stop and talk to them before an officer yells, “push him back” three times.

An officer pushes his arm into the man’s chest, while another extends his baton toward him with both hands.

As he falls backwards, his landing moves out of range of the camera which then pans over to him lying on the pavement with blood coming from his right ear.

An officer leans down to examine him, but he is pulled away by another officer while several other officers walk by the motionless man without checking on him.

WARNING: The footage may be upsetting

The police department has claimed that the man “tripped and fell”.

Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, condemned the officers' actions last night saying: “The incident in Buffalo is wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful.

“I’ve spoken with City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and we agree that the officers involved should be immediately suspended. Police officers must enforce — NOT ABUSE — the law.”