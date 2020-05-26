News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Video shows US officer kneeling on neck of black man who died

Video shows US officer kneeling on neck of black man who died
By Press Association
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 07:24 PM

A black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis was seen on a bystander’s video pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck during the arrest – and kept his knee there for several minutes after the man stopped moving.

The death on Monday night after a struggle with officers is under investigation by the FBI and state law enforcement authorities.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey apologised to the black community on Tuesday in a post on his Facebook page.


“Being Black in America should not be a death sentence. For five minutes, we watched a white officer press his knee into a Black man’s neck. Five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you’re supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic, human sense,” Mr Frey posted.

Police said the man matched the description of a suspect in a forgery case and resisted arrest. The unidentified officer ignores his pleas.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please, man,” the man is heard telling the officer.

After several minutes, one of the officers tells the man to “relax”. Minutes pass, and the man becomes motionless under the officer’s restraint. The officer leaves his knee on the man’s neck for several minutes more.

READ MORE

What do the latest statistics say about UK Covid-19 deaths?

Several witnesses had gathered on a nearby pavement, with some recording the scene on their phones. The bystanders became increasingly agitated as the man pleaded with police.

One bystander tells officers they need to let him breathe. Another yells at them to check the man’s pulse.

The man who died was identified as George Floyd by Ben Crump, a prominent civil rights and personal injury lawyer – who said he had been hired by Mr Floyd’s family.

“We all watched the horrific death of George Floyd on video as witnesses begged the police officer to take him into the police car and get off his neck,” Mr Crump said in a statement.

“This abusive, excessive and inhumane use of force cost the life of a man who was being detained by the police for questioning about a non-violent charge.”

Asked by reporters about the use of the knee on the man’s neck, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said the department has “policies in place regarding placing someone under control” that “will be part of the full investigation we’ll do internally”.

In Minneapolis, kneeling on a suspect’s neck is allowed under the department’s use-of-force policy for officers who have received training in how to compress a neck without applying direct pressure to the airway.

It is considered a “non-deadly force option,” according to the department’s policy handbook.

The police union asked the public to wait for the investigation to take its course and not to “rush to judgment and immediately condemn our officers”.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, which would handle any prosecution of police on state charges, said in a statement that it was “shocked and saddened” by the video and pledged to handle the case fairly.

READ MORE

Wall Street up as recovery hopes overshadow coronavirus concerns

More on this topic

Lori Loughlin and husband ‘to serve prison time’ in college admissions caseLori Loughlin and husband ‘to serve prison time’ in college admissions case

Wall Street tumbles as China trade tensions add to Covid-19 American jobless woesWall Street tumbles as China trade tensions add to Covid-19 American jobless woes

Anti-Semitic attacks rise alarmingly in US – reportAnti-Semitic attacks rise alarmingly in US – report

Georgia wants federal investigation into killing of runner Ahmaud ArberyGeorgia wants federal investigation into killing of runner Ahmaud Arbery


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: US

More in this Section

Dominic Cummings has made ‘mockery’ of public health advice, say expertsDominic Cummings has made ‘mockery’ of public health advice, say experts

Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings say coronavirus affected their eyesightBoris Johnson and Dominic Cummings say coronavirus affected their eyesight

Memorial Day like no other for Americans under coronavirus restrictionsMemorial Day like no other for Americans under coronavirus restrictions

Trump honours fallen soldiers on Memorial DayTrump honours fallen soldiers on Memorial Day


Lifestyle

The phrase “dupe”, short for duplicate, is used in online beauty communities to signify that a product is similar to a more expensive counterpart.The Skin Nerd: Products with star power, without the Hollywood price tag

Struggling to stick to your work routine at home? You’re not alone.10 tips for greater productivity working from home

Relaxing the rules at home has helped Karen Koster and her young family to get through lockdown, says Helen O'CallaghanEasy does it: Relaxing home rules the 'perfect tonic for kids'

Parents who homeschool must feel very confident of their choice these days, surely this global event will add to their number even after schools reopen. Their pioneering spirit isGet the Look: The eco-friendly beauty products you need to buy now

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »