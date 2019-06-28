News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Victory for White House as Democrats agree bipartisan deal on border migrants

Friday, June 28, 2019 - 07:14 AM

The Democratic-controlled House is sending President Donald Trump a bipartisan 4.6 billion US dollar Senate-drafted measure to care for migrant refugees detained at the southern border.

The bill passed on a bipartisan vote that capped a Washington skirmish in which die-hard House liberals came out on the losing end in a battle with the White House, the Republican-held Senate, and Democratic moderates.

The measure would ease a cash crunch at US federal agencies that care for migrants who have flocked over the border in huge numbers seeking asylum.

Final action came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi abandoned a plan to require more stringent care requirements for detained migrant families and children, many of whom have been held in harsh, overcrowded conditions.

The White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, held fast against Ms Pelosi’s plan, claiming it was unworkable.

- Press Association

