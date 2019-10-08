News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Veteran UK campaigner Swampy praises Extinction Rebellion protesters

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 02:02 PM

A British eco-warrior who made his name during a series of environmental campaigns in the 1990s in the UK has said the Extinction Rebellion protests gives him “hope”.

Daniel Hooper, 46, who was known as Swampy, became a national figure in the UK after living underground for a week in a tunnel protesting against the rerouting of the A30 in Devon.

We need People’s Assemblies to decide what to do, this is a state of emergency

Hooper, who now lives in West Wales, was also involved in a series of high-profile environmental campaigns, also targeting the M11, Newbury bypass and Manchester Airport.

He told ITV News: “My beliefs are the same as they always were and I did have a quiet 10 years, almost to the point where you have apathy towards how we can change things, then Extinction Rebellion started happening.

“You think there is hope and I believe there is hope and now everyone need to think about what we are doing, governments needs to change, companies need to change.

Protesters who have set up camp on Whitehall during an Extinction Rebellion (XR) protest (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
“We need People’s Assemblies to decide what to do, this is a state of emergency.”

Hooper had earlier been fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge after appearing before magistrates in Haverfordwest.

He pleaded guilty to wilful obstruction of a highway after blocking a road to the Valero Pembroke Refinery during a protest last month.

