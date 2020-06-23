News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Venue for second US presidential debate switched to Florida

Venue for second US presidential debate switched to Florida
By Press Association
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 02:23 PM

The non-partisan commission that sponsors the formal election year presidential debates has announced that an October debate that had been set for Michigan will now take place in Florida.

The change comes after the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, determined it was no longer “feasible” to host the October 15 debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates said.

The debate will instead be held at the Adrienne Arsht Centre for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami.

In a letter shared with the Commission on Presidential Debates, University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel suggested the decision was influenced by the work needed to prepare the campus for the autumn semester during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The White House (Andrew Harnik/AP)
The White House (Andrew Harnik/AP)

“Given the scale and complexity of the work we are undertaking to help assure a safe and healthy fall (autumn) for our students, faculty and staff and limited visitors, and in consideration of the public health guidelines in our state as well as advice from our own experts, we feel it is not feasible for us to safely host the presidential debate as planned,” Mr Schlissel wrote.

Two other presidential debates and one vice presidential debate will proceed as originally planned.

The presidential debates are scheduled for September 29 at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, October 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Centre in Miami and October 22 at Belmont University in Tennessee.

The vice presidential debate is set for October 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

READ MORE

US and Russia conclude round of talks on new nuclear arms treaty

More on this topic

Joe Biden faces criticism over support for 1994 crime legislationJoe Biden faces criticism over support for 1994 crime legislation

Taylor Swift shares support for voting method criticised by TrumpTaylor Swift shares support for voting method criticised by Trump

Messy Georgia primary serves as warning for NovemberMessy Georgia primary serves as warning for November

Irish Examiner View: What awaits next United States leader?Irish Examiner View: What awaits next United States leader?


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Donald TrumpJoe BidenTOPIC: US elections 2020

More in this Section

‘Encouraging’ results in drug trial that stops cancer cells from repairing DNA‘Encouraging’ results in drug trial that stops cancer cells from repairing DNA

Saudi Arabia to hold ‘very limited’ Hajj due to coronavirusSaudi Arabia to hold ‘very limited’ Hajj due to coronavirus

In Video: Dramatic rescue as boat gets caught under ferry in the UKIn Video: Dramatic rescue as boat gets caught under ferry in the UK

Tributes paid to victims of Reading stabbing attackTributes paid to victims of Reading stabbing attack


Lifestyle

You could call it a Continental drift. No sooner has Ireland’s staycation summer rebooted its reservation system, many travellers are already shimmying their holiday horizons to the mainland; from a city-break to Barcelona, to soaking up some distancia social on a Costa Brava beach.How realistic is a European break this summer? Tom Breathnach weighs up the options

Little things can make a big difference for elderly.ALONE helps families to connect

Leo Varadkar is on Prime Time, and Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh is interviewed for a new series .Tuesday's TV Highlights: Leo Varadkar is on Prime Time and Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh is interviewed for a new series

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »