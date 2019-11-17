News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Venice hit by third exceptional tide in less than a week

Venice hit by third exceptional tide in less than a week
By Press Association
Sunday, November 17, 2019 - 08:28 PM

Venetians have endured another exceptional tide in a season that is setting records.

Other parts of Italy wrestled with weather woes on Sunday, from rain-swollen rivers to high winds and an out-of-season avalanche.

Shops and museums in Venice were mostly closed in the hardest-hit area around St Mark’s Square but tourists donning high rubber boots or even hip waders still came to witness and photograph the spectacle.

Tourists and residents resume their normal routine at a bar in Venice (Emiliano Creeps/ANSA/AP)
Tourists and residents resume their normal routine at a bar in Venice (Emiliano Creeps/ANSA/AP)

Most were disappointed when officials closed down the historic square as winds rippled across the rising waters.

The doors of St Mark’s Basilica were securely shut to the public, while officials took precautions such as stacking sandbags in canal-side windows to prevent water from entering the crypt again.

Venice’s Tide Office said the peak tide of 1.5 metres (nearly 5ft) hit just after 1pm as a weather front off the coast blocked southerly winds from the Adriatic Sea from pushing the tide to the predicted level of 1.6 metres.

It marked the third time since Tuesday night’s 1.87-metre flood – the worst in 53 years – that water levels in Venice had topped 1.5 metres.

A couple stands in a golden sunset in Venice just hours after an exceptional 1.5-metre tide receded from nearby St Mark’s Square (Luca Bruno/AP)
A couple stands in a golden sunset in Venice just hours after an exceptional 1.5-metre tide receded from nearby St Mark’s Square (Luca Bruno/AP)

Since records began in 1872, that level had never been reached even twice in one year, let alone three times in one week.

Officials said 280 civil protection volunteers from throughout the region were deployed to assist as needed.

The flooding has raised renewed debates about the city’s Moses flood defence project, an underwater barrier system that is still not operational after more than 16 years of construction and at least 5 billion euros (£4.2 billion) of public funding.

It was supposed to be working by 2011.

The swollen Arno river near Santa Trinita bridge in Florence (Claudio Giovannini/ANSA/AP)
The swollen Arno river near Santa Trinita bridge in Florence (Claudio Giovannini/ANSA/AP)

Floods also hit other parts of Italy on Sunday.

In Pisa, workers sandbagged the road along the rising Arno River, which was also surging through the heart of Florence, reaching a level near the Uffizi Galleries that was described as the highest in some 20 years.

In 24 hours, 2.5 inches of rain had fallen in Florence, which was whipped by winds as high as 42 mph.

A popular Florence tourist attraction, the Boboli Gardens, was closed as a precaution while workers checked to see if the high winds might have weakened trees.

Near another Tuscan town, Cecina, 500 people were evacuated when a local river swelled to the top of its banks.

In Italy’s mountainous Alto Adige, or South Tyrol region, a mid-autumn snowstorm triggered power outages and blocked roads in several Alpine valleys.

The mayor of Val Martello, Georg Altstaetter, told state TV that an avalanche had damaged two houses but caused no injuries.

Other homes were evacuated in the town as a precaution, he said.

A windstorm overnight in the Rome area toppled scores of trees, with two falling on cars, severely injuring a motorist, authorities said.

More on this topic

Councillors hit out at OPW mapping system which has house in flood risk area despite it being 100ft above riverCouncillors hit out at OPW mapping system which has house in flood risk area despite it being 100ft above river

Designs ‘prove flood plan not a walls scheme’Designs ‘prove flood plan not a walls scheme’

Watch: Road washed away by Canada floodingWatch: Road washed away by Canada flooding

Fears major sewerage and flood projects are driving businesses out of West Cork townFears major sewerage and flood projects are driving businesses out of West Cork town

floodingVeniceTOPIC: Flooding

More in this Section

Prince Andrew has no regrets about Epstein friendship, but final visit was wrongPrince Andrew has no regrets about Epstein friendship, but final visit was wrong

Donald Trump undergoes health check-upDonald Trump undergoes health check-up

Prince Andrew could not have slept with accuser ‘because he was at Pizza Express’Prince Andrew could not have slept with accuser ‘because he was at Pizza Express’

Jeremy Corbyn hails Labour manifesto that gives ‘promise of a better Britain’Jeremy Corbyn hails Labour manifesto that gives ‘promise of a better Britain’


Lifestyle

NAYA, a female wolf, arrived in Belgium in January last year.Naya’s ‘death’ leaves August a lone wolf

Adrian went to Scoil Oilibheir, Dublin Hill, for primary school and then on to St Finbarr’s College, Farranferris, for secondary school.School Daze with Adrian Russell: I was a good sport in class

Colm Murphy, of a renowned Cork arts family, used to travel the world as bodhrán player with Dé Dannan, but these days he’s happiest fishing and observing bird life, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Art of Affection: Colm Murphy on his love of painting

Antonia Smyth is wedding co-ordinator at the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore.You've Been Served: Antonia Smyth, Bridge House Hotel

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »