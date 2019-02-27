NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Venice council introduces tourist tax for daytrippers

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 11:12 AM

Visiting the Italian city of Venice will cost a few extra euros a day for anyone not overnighting.

Venice’s city council has approved a visitors’ tax on daytrippers, aimed at paying for essential services that are more costly to perform in the lagoon city, such as rubbish collection and the cleaning of public areas.

Daytrippers will be charged a daily tax of three euros for the rest of 2019, doubling next year.

Gondolas on the Grand Canal (Yui Mok/PA)

Variations for low- and high-traffic days will give a range of three to 10 euros.

Exemptions include those born, living, working or studying in Venice, children under six and people visiting relatives.

The tax can be paid at transport and tourism agencies.

The city did not say how it would enforce the tax, but those who flout the law face fines of up to €450.

- Press Association

ItalyVenice

