Venezuela’s Juan Guaido calls for military uprising to oust President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has called for a military uprising, in a video shot at a Caracas air base showing him surrounded by soldiers and accompanied by detained activist Leopoldo Lopez.

In the three-minute video shot early on Tuesday, Mr Guaido said soldiers who took to the streets would be acting to protect Venezuela’s constitution.

En el marco de nuestra constitución. Y por el cese definitivo de la usurpación. https://t.co/3RD2bnQhxt— Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) April 30, 2019

He made the comments a day before a planned anti-government rally.

“The moment is now,” he said, as his political mentor Mr Lopez and several heavily armed soldiers backed by a single armoured vehicle looked on.

Pueblo de Venezuela inició el fin de la usurpación. En este momento me encuentro con las principales unidades militares de nuestra Fuerza Armada dando inicio a la fase final de la Operación Libertad.— Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) April 30, 2019

Mr Lopez has been under house arrest for leading an anti-government push in 2014.- Press Association