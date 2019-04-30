NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Venezuela’s Juan Guaido calls for military uprising to oust President Nicolas Maduro

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 11:38 AM

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has called for a military uprising, in a video shot at a Caracas air base showing him surrounded by soldiers and accompanied by detained activist Leopoldo Lopez.

In the three-minute video shot early on Tuesday, Mr Guaido said soldiers who took to the streets would be acting to protect Venezuela’s constitution.

He made the comments a day before a planned anti-government rally.

“The moment is now,” he said, as his political mentor Mr Lopez and several heavily armed soldiers backed by a single armoured vehicle looked on.

Mr Lopez has been under house arrest for leading an anti-government push in 2014.- Press Association

