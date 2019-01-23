NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Venezuelans take to the streets against Maduro

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 05:15 PM

Venezuelans are marching in the streets and waving their nation's flag as they demand that President Nicolas Maduro step down from power.

Picture: Press Association.

Members of the National Guard launched tear gas at protesters in the middle-class neighbourhood of El Paraiso.

Protests in other parts of the city were taking place without any confrontation.

Venezuelans attending the anti-government protest said they are fed up with spiralling inflation, a shortage of basic goods and a migration crisis dividing families.

Demonstrators shouted phrases such as "Get out Maduro!" as they heeded the opposition's call to gather.

Pro-Maduro Venezuelans were also beginning to converge in concentration points for counter-protests organised by the government.

The government has accused the opposition of trying to provoke bloodshed.

- Press Association


