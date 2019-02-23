Venezuela: Troops fire tear gas at residents on border with Columbia

Venezuela's National Guard has fired tear gas on residents clearing a barricaded border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia to let humanitarian aid pass through.

olivarian National Guard of Venezuela officers block the Francisco de Paula Santander international bridge over the Tachira River, the second land route that connects Colombia with Venezuela, in the town of Urena, Venezuela, 23 February 2019. EPA/HECTOR PEREIRA

The tensions flared at dawn on Saturday at the blocked entrance of the Francisco de Paula Santander bridge in the Venezuelan border town of Urena.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido has vowed to bring humanitarian aid across into Venezuela from Colombia over objections from President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuelan officials have ordered the border with Colombia closed after already shutting down crossings from Brazil and the island of Curacao, other points of entry for the aid.

But the residents in Urena have defied government orders and began removing yellow metal barricades and barbed wire.

Hundreds camp overnight to help bring aid to Venezuela

Hundreds of Venezuelans have camped out overnight near a bridge in Colombia where humanitarian aid that the opposition will try to deliver inside the country is being stored.

Oriana Gutierrez said she travelled 14 hours to attend Friday’s concert organised by billionaire Sir Richard Branson and wanted to stay through the following day to help bring in aid. Concert goers with Venezuelan flags during the Venezuela Aid Live concert (Fernando Vergara/AP)

Early on Saturday, some Venezuelans were singing their national anthem while others held hands in a prayer circle and asked God to protect their country.

President Nicolas Maduro has refused to accept the food and medical supplies donated largely by the United States, saying it is part of a larger plot to unseat him from power.

The opposition is planning to push in the aid using trucks and masses of people along border bridges connecting Colombia to Venezuela.

- Press Association