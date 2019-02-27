NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Venezuela proposes talks between Donald Trump and Nicolas Maduro

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 01:06 PM

Venezuela’s foreign minister has floated the idea of talks between President Nicolas Maduro and US President Donald Trump to seek “common ground” over his country’s escalating crisis.

Jorge Arreaza told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday: “We’re calling for dialogue, dialogue with the United States — why not between Presidents Maduro and Trump?

“Why shouldn’t they meet so that they could try to find common ground and explain their differences?”

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro (Boris Vergara/AP)

He also called for “dialogue between Venezuelan citizens”.

Mr Arreaza spent much of a speech to the top UN human rights body denouncing what he called US “aggression” against his country.

The US and over 50 other countries have recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president.

Mr Trump is in Vietnam for a summit meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

- Press Association

