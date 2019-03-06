Venezuela orders German ambassador to leave country

The Venezuelan government has given the German ambassador 48 hours to leave the country after he expressed support for opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Foreign minister Jorge Arreaza tweeted a statement saying Ambassador Daniel Kriener interfered in Venezuela’s internal affairs and allied himself with “extremist sectors” of the opposition.

El Gobierno de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela hace del conocimiento público la decisión de declarar persona non grata al Embajador de la República Federal de Alemania, Daniel Kriener, ante sus recurrentes actos de injerencia en los asuntos internos del país. Comunicado: pic.twitter.com/qqo6FyKiM0— Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) March 6, 2019

Mr Kriener and some other top diplomats greeted Mr Guaido when he returned to Venezuela on Monday and vowed to intensify his campaign to topple the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Daniel Kriener was among some other diplomats who welcomed back Mr Guaido (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

The United States and some 50 other countries have recognised Mr Guaido as the legitimate leader of Venezuela and have urged Mr Maduro, to resign so the country can prepare for elections.

Mr Maduro says he is the target of a US-backed coup plot.

- Press Association