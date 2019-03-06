NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Venezuela orders German ambassador to leave country

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 05:03 PM

The Venezuelan government has given the German ambassador 48 hours to leave the country after he expressed support for opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Foreign minister Jorge Arreaza tweeted a statement saying Ambassador Daniel Kriener interfered in Venezuela’s internal affairs and allied himself with “extremist sectors” of the opposition.

Mr Kriener and some other top diplomats greeted Mr Guaido when he returned to Venezuela on Monday and vowed to intensify his campaign to topple the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Daniel Kriener was among some other diplomats who welcomed back Mr Guaido (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

The United States and some 50 other countries have recognised Mr Guaido as the legitimate leader of Venezuela and have urged Mr Maduro, to resign so the country can prepare for elections.

Mr Maduro says he is the target of a US-backed coup plot.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Maduro denounces opponents as Guaido returns to Venezuela with renewed campaign

Guaido asks state workers for support in push to oust Maduro

Opposition leader Juan Guaido returns to Venezuela to challenge Maduro

Venezuelan Vice President visits Moscow to rally support


KEYWORDS

Daniel KrienerJuan GuaidoVenezuala

More in this Section

Trump pledge undermined as US trade deficit widens

More British people now say EU citizens working in UK is ‘good thing’

Islamic State families surrender in Syria with anger and defiance

Putin urges stronger protection of Russian military secrets


Lifestyle

Nashville: Why the Music City is grooving to a foodie beat

5, 4, 3, 2, 1… A whistle-stop tour through the infinite vacuum of space

On your marks! 8 of the best downloads to power up your running this spring

Don’t just ditch the chocolate: 11 positive food habits to pick up for lent

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »