Venezuela air force general defects from regime and backs opposition leader

Saturday, February 02, 2019 - 03:15 PM

A Venezuelan air force general has defected from the administration of President Nicolas Maduro and called on his compatriots to participate in protests against the socialist leader’s rule.

General Francisco Yanez is the first high ranking officer to leave Mr Maduro’s government since January 23, when National Assembly President Juan Guaido declared himself the country’s legitimate leader.

In a YouTube video, Gen Yanez said: “The transition to democracy is imminent.”

Supporters of the Venezuela regime at a rally (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

He described Mr Maduro as a dictator and referred to Mr Guaido as his president, but refused to say whether he is still in Venezuela or has left the country.

The officer later confirmed he would not give further statements until given authorisation by “the commander-in-chief of the legal armed force which is President Juan Guaido”.

In the video, Gen Yanez claimed that “90%” of the country’s armed forces are against Mr Maduro.

- Press Association


