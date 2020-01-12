News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Vegetables dropped from the sky in Australia for fire-affected wallabies

By Press Association
Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 04:52 PM

Vegetables have been dropped over New South Wales in an effort to distribute food to fire-affected wildlife in Australia.

Thousands of kilograms of food including sweet potato and carrots were flung from the air for wallaby colonies, according to Minister for Energy and Environment for New South Wales Matt Kean.

“#NPWS staff today dropped thousands of kgs of food (Mostly sweet potato and carrots) for our Brush-tailed Rock-wallaby colonies across NSW,” Mr Kean tweeted.

He also shared an image of one of the fire-affected critters munching on a carrot, with the caption “One happy customer”.

Earlier in January, a professor from the University of Sydney estimated 480 million animals had already been killed since the bushfires began in New South Wales alone.

Crews battling the country’s fires said they have been able to turn from defence to offence for the first time in weeks thanks to a break in the weather.

