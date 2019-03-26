NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Vatican women’s magazine’s all-female board quits

Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 08:57 AM

The founder and the all-female editorial board of the Vatican’s women’s magazine have quit after what they say was a campaign to discredit them and put them “under the direct control of men” after they denounced the sexual abuse of nuns by clergy.

The editorial committee of Women Church World, a monthly glossy published alongside the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano, made the announcement in a planned April 1 editorial and in an open letter to Pope Francis.

The letter was addressed to the Pope (AP)

In the editorial, which went to the printer last week but has not been published, magazine founder Lucetta Scaraffia wrote: “We are throwing in the towel because we feel surrounded by a climate of distrust and progressive de-legitimisation.”

- Press Association

Vatican

