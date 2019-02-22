NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Vatican summit on sex abuse focuses on accountability

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 10:30 AM

Cardinals attending Pope Francis’ Vatican summit on preventing sex abuse by clergy have called for a new culture of accountability in the Catholic Church to punish bishops and other superiors who fail to protect their flocks from predator priests.

Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich said new legal procedures are needed, and that lay experts must be involved at every step of the process to investigate and punish Catholic leaders when they cover up abuse.

Mumbai Cardinal Oswald Gracias said bishops must hold themselves accountable and work together because the problem is not confined to one part of the world.

Francis summoned 190 bishops and other senior church figures for the four-day tutorial on preventing abuse and protecting children after the scandal erupted last year in Chile and again in the US.

- Press Association

