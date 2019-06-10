News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Vatican document rejects right to choose or change gender

Monday, June 10, 2019 - 03:49 PM

The Vatican has issued a document rejecting the idea that people can choose or change their genders.

The document issued today, during LGBT pride month, is the Vatican's first on gender theory.

In it, the Vatican also insists on the sexual complementarity of men and women.

LGBT Catholics immediately denounced it as harmful and contributing to hatred, bigotry and violence against gay and transgender people.

Advocacy group New Ways Ministry said it will confuse people who are struggling with questions about gender identity and sexual orientation.

The text, Male And Female He Created Them, was issued by the Congregation for Catholic Education, which said it was intended to help Catholic teachers, parents, students and clergy address the "educational crisis" in the field of teaching sexuality.

- Associated Press

More on this topic

Judge set to make ruling on interim injunction barring LGBT teaching protesters at UK school

Pics: Garda cars get rainbow makeover for Dublin Pride

Labour MP in UK to be rebuked over support for LGBT teaching protests

Labour MP reported to chief whip for backing LGBT teaching protesters

VaticangenderLGBTTOPIC: LGBTQ+

More in this Section

Having TV on while sleeping increases obesity risk, study suggests

'Cruel and calculating' hacker sentenced to four years after cyber-attack on TalkTalk

Dutchman specialising in vegetable seeds wins World Food Prize

Pensioner who 'had shown no remorse until now' admits killing great-grandson with illegally-held air rifle


Lifestyle

Archive of accounts from the first Dail goes on sale

International Men’s Health Week: Know the signs of skin cancer

Online Lives: Aisling Walsh writes on a number of topics not often seen in blogs

Naughty boys: Politicians and their pasts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »