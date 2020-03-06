News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

Vatican confirms first case of Covid-19 and launches sanitisation drive

Vatican confirms first case of Covid-19 and launches sanitisation drive
By Press Association
Friday, March 06, 2020 - 01:04 PM

A Vatican spokesman has confirmed the first case of Covid-19 at the city-state, as did officials in the African nation of Cameroon.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Friday that non-emergency medical services at the Vatican have been closed so they can be sanitised following the positive test on Thursday.

More details on the identity of the person testing positive were not made available.

Pope Francis coughs during the Angelus noon prayer on Sunday (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Pope Francis coughs during the Angelus noon prayer on Sunday (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Vatican medical services are also available to staff and family members of people working at the Vatican.

Pope Francis, meanwhile, is recovering from a cold, and the Vatican has said that he has no other pathologies.

Cameroon’s Ministry of Public Health said its first patient is a 58-year-old French citizen who arrived in the Central African country on February 24.

The ministry said on Friday that surveillance has been put in place, and the patient is in solitary confinement in a hospital.

More on this topic

Coronavirus 'almost innocuous' in children; Two Cork hospitals introduce visitor restrictionsCoronavirus 'almost innocuous' in children; Two Cork hospitals introduce visitor restrictions

Nursing Homes Ireland and two Cork hospitals bring in visitor restrictions over Covid-19 fearsNursing Homes Ireland and two Cork hospitals bring in visitor restrictions over Covid-19 fears

Trial of British Army veteran over Troubles shooting postponed due to coronavirus fearsTrial of British Army veteran over Troubles shooting postponed due to coronavirus fears

Cybersecurity expert warns of homeworking risks amid coronavirus outbreakCybersecurity expert warns of homeworking risks amid coronavirus outbreak

coronavirusCovid-19Pope FrancisVaticanTOPIC: Coronavirus