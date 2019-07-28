Vatican bones ‘too old to be missing 15-year-old girl’

Hundreds of bones found in an underground repository near a Vatican cemetery are too old to be those of a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in 1983, authorities said.

A Vatican spokesman said that examinations of the bones and thousands of bone fragments determined that all dated from before the 20th century.

The remains were found under a stone slab after the family of Emanuela Orlandi requested to have the 19th century Teutonic cemetery tomb of a princess opened after receiving a tip-off. The bones were found in the Teutonic cemetery inside the Vatican (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

The Vatican spokesman said its outside expert has rejected a family request for laboratory testing of some 70 bones from the underground cache because they are “very ancient”.

Emanuela, the daughter of a Vatican employee who lived in Vatican City, disappeared after a music lesson in Rome.

