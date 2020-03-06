News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Variable deposit return scheme urged by campaigners

Friday, March 06, 2020 - 12:01 AM

The Scottish Government has been urged by campaigners to choose a deposit return scheme based upon the Nordic variable model.

Polls by Norstat covering Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway found at least 97% of people in those countries agreed their respective schemes are easy to use and understand.

Support for the schemes – with each deposit levied on drinks containers based on their size and material – reached 99% in the Sweden and Norway studies.

Scandinavia is showing the way forward. We’d be mad not to follow their example

When asked if a variable deposit was fairer for shoppers, 87% agreed in Finland with the other results at 81% in Sweden, 78% in Norway and 70% in Denmark.

A deposit return scheme is set to be introduced in Scotland next April.

The polls carried out last month were commissioned by the international coalition Nature 2030.

Spokesman Neil Garrick-Maidment said: “Deposit return schemes done right can dramatically reduce plastic pollution and boost recycling.

“The Scottish Government has a once in a generation opportunity to tackle the waste crisis across the country.

“Scandinavia is showing the way forward. We’d be mad not to follow their example.”

The Nordic schemes have a variable deposit based on the container’s size and material (PA)
Dr Sian Henley, marine science lecturer at the University of Edinburgh, also welcomed the results.

She said: “The introduction of the Scottish deposit return scheme will be a crucial step in moving the country towards a real circular economy.

“It’s vital we get it right by adopting an all-in approach.

“We can learn a lot from countries that have had schemes in place for a number of years.

“It is clear that the models used across the Nordic nations are popular with shoppers and instrumental in promoting recycling, and can act as world-class examples for Scotland to follow.”

