News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Vaping credited with helping more than 50,000 people quit smoking in a year

Vaping credited with helping more than 50,000 people quit smoking in a year
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 05:00 AM

Vaping may be helping more than 50,000 smokers quit cigarettes each year, research suggests.

A new study found that more people had turned to e-cigarettes since 2011 to help them quit smoking, with a corresponding finding that the success rates for quitting regular cigarettes went up.

Researchers funded by Cancer Research UK also found that when the increase in the use of e-cigarettes flattened off somewhat around 2015, so did the increase in quitting success rates.

The team, from University College London, estimated that, in 2017, 50,700 people in England reported they were no longer smoking after using e-cigarettes to help them quit.

Marketing is tightly controlled so we are seeing very little use of e-cigarettes by never-smokers of any age

The study used data on more than 50,000 people between 2006 and 2017 from the Smoking Toolkit Study, a series of monthly household surveys of people aged 16 and over in England.

Lead author Dr Emma Beard, senior research associate at UCL, said: “This study builds on population surveys and clinical trials that find e-cigarettes can help smokers to stop.

“England seems to have found a sensible balance between regulation and promotion of e-cigarettes.

“Marketing is tightly controlled so we are seeing very little use of e-cigarettes by never-smokers of any age, while millions of smokers are using them to try to stop smoking or to cut down the amount they smoke.”

George Butterworth, Cancer Research UK senior policy manager, said: “E-cigarettes are a relatively new product, they aren’t risk-free and we don’t yet know their long-term impact.

“We strongly discourage non-smokers from using them.

“But research so far shows that vaping is less harmful than smoking tobacco and can help people to stop smoking, so it’s good that over 50,000 people managed to give up in 2017.

“For the best chance of quitting, get support from a stop smoking service, who can help you find the right tools for you.”

Vaping is dividing health experts, with Public Health England (PHE) saying e-cigarettes are 95% less harmful than regular cigarettes.

But some researchers say PHE is wilfully ignoring mounting evidence that vaping is harmful.

The latest study was published in the journal Addiction.

E-cigarettesQuit smokingSmokingvapingTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Woman killed and suspect shot at home of Tarzan actor Ron ElyWoman killed and suspect shot at home of Tarzan actor Ron Ely

Trump: Turkey-Syria-Kurds face-off is not America’s fightTrump: Turkey-Syria-Kurds face-off is not America’s fight

Campaigners to launch bid to ban UK Government from putting Brexit deal before MPsCampaigners to launch bid to ban UK Government from putting Brexit deal before MPs

Woman found dead in apparent homicide at home of Tarzan star Ron Ely; Suspect shot deadWoman found dead in apparent homicide at home of Tarzan star Ron Ely; Suspect shot dead


Lifestyle

Food news with Joe McNamee.The Menu: All the food news of the week

Though the Killarney tourism sector has been at it for the bones of 150 years or more, operating with an innate skill and efficiency that is compelling to observe, its food offering has tended to play it safe in the teeth of a largely conservative visiting clientele, top-heavy with ageing Americans.Restaurant Review: Mallarkey, Killarney

We know porridge is one of the best ways to start the day but being virtuous day in, day out can be boring.The Shape I'm In: Food blogger Indy Power

Timmy Creed is an actor and writer from Bishopstown in Cork.A Question of Taste: Timmy Creed

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »