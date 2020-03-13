News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

Vaccine Group says it is working to prevent Covid-19 in animals

Vaccine Group says it is working to prevent Covid-19 in animals
By Press Association
Friday, March 13, 2020 - 08:43 AM

Frontier IP, a UK-based specialist in commercialising university intellectual property, has revealed one its businesses has started working on a Covid-19 vaccine for animals.

The Vaccine Group, which was spun out from the University of Plymouth in the south of England, said it is working in partnership with the Shanghai Veterinary Research Institute and Kansas State University.

Scientists said they are developing a vaccine designed to prevent Covid-19 in animals in an effort to stop future outbreaks and the re-emergence of the disease.

The animal species involved in emergence of Covid-19 remain unclear. We believe that such a vaccine tool may be vital for control of Covid-19 as well as other emerging coronaviruses

TVG founder and chief scientific officer, Associate Professor Dr Michael Jarvis, said: “As Covid-19 has shown, the spillover of disease from animals to humans can have a very high social, economic and commercial cost globally.”

He added: “Naturally there has been a swift move into funding the development of human vaccines and therapeutics, but to date we are not aware of any approaches to eliminate Covid-19 in the animal population to prevent future outbreaks or re-emergence of the disease.

“The animal species involved in emergence of Covid-19 remain unclear. We believe that such a vaccine tool may be vital for control of Covid-19 as well as other emerging coronaviruses.”

The business and its international partners are backed by more than £9 million in grants from Chinese, UK and US governments.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: UK strategy is ‘concerning’, says Jeremy Hunt

More on this topic

Minister: People returning from Spain and Italy will have to restrict their movementsMinister: People returning from Spain and Italy will have to restrict their movements

Take action: Minimise your risk of being exposed to coronavirusTake action: Minimise your risk of being exposed to coronavirus

Govt asks HSE to identify 10,000 more beds in worst-case Covid-19 planningGovt asks HSE to identify 10,000 more beds in worst-case Covid-19 planning

Coronavirus: UK strategy is ‘concerning’, says Jeremy HuntCoronavirus: UK strategy is ‘concerning’, says Jeremy Hunt

coronavirusCovid-19Frontier IPTVGVaccine GroupTOPIC: Coronavirus